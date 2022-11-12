Patrick (Pat) Buckley, Upperchurch

Finnahy, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Pat will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret, son Larry, daughters Claire Ryan, Mairéad Maxwell and Angela, brothers Eddie and Willie, sisters Margaret Ryan and Mary Kennedy, sons in law Declan and Tom, daughter in law Mary and Angela’s Fiancé Anthony, his adored grandchildren Tadhg, Caoimhe, Moira, Clíodhna, Diarmuid, Lorcan, Grace, Eoin, Aoife, Gearóid, Conor and Seán, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, his large circle of friends and wonderful neighbours.

May Pat rest in peace.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s funeral home, Upperchurch from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday evening 13th of November.

His remains will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch on Monday morning for requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private Monday morning please.

The mass can be viewed here: https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.