Patrick Pakie Phelan, Nenagh

|Predeceased by his beloved sisters Una & Anna May and his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his brother Tommy, nieces and nephews extended family relatives neighbours and friends. May Pakie Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5:30 o clock to 7 o clock. Remains arriving at Killeen Church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in Killnanaive Graveyard.
“ The family would like to thank the management and staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing home for the kindness and care shown to Pakie. For this they are very grateful “