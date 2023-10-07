Patrick Pakie Phelan, Nenagh

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5:30 o clock to 7 o clock. Remains arriving at Killeen Church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in Killnanaive Graveyard.

“ The family would like to thank the management and staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing home for the kindness and care shown to Pakie. For this they are very grateful “