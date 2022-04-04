Patrick (Paddy) Wall, Clonmel

Lyreanearla, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Waterford.

Paddy passed away peacefully in Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Saturday afternoon in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Annie, his brother Seamus and nephew Andrew he will be sadly missed by his sisters Sr Sheila and Breda, brothers Noel, Michael and Brian, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Paddy’s family encourages the wearing of facemasks for the protection of all during the reposing at the Funeral Parlour.

LIVESTREAM: via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul