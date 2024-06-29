Patrick (Paddy) Shoer, Nenagh

24 St. Joseph’s park Nenagh.

June 26th 2024 (suddenly)

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Paschal & Nancy brother David, sisters Martha, Lorna & Tasha, uncles , aunts , nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary church Nenagh at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11am. followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery.

Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie