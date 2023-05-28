Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, Nenagh

Garranmore, Newtown, Nenagh.

On May 27th 2023, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Rita and loving father of Anna, Tony, Margo and Caroline.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Annie, brothers Mick, John, Jim, Maush and Dan, sisters Maggie, Josie and Nancy.

Much loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother Joe, son-in-law Billy Ryan, his adored grandchildren, Simon, William, Paddy, Aaron, Evanna, Robert, Kieran, Daniel, Adam, Mellisa and April, great-grandson Gabriel, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.