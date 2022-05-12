Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, Holycross

Galbertstown, Holycross Thurles

Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; sisters Eileen, Maisie and Bridget, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Maura, relatives, Ardeen community, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy’s Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey