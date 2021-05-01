Patrick ‘Paddy’ Quinn, Ballycahill

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Quinn

Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Peacefully, after a short illness, in the excellent care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Ellen and Jeremiah Quinn and his dear sister Eileen Cormack. Patrick will be dearly missed by his sisters Mary, Sadie, Freeda, Teresa, and Margaret, brother Jerome, sister-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law Hugh, Jim and Con, nieces, nephews and their families, and his many dear friends.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass (limited to 25 people) will take place this Sunday (2nd May) in the Church of St. Cataldus Ballycahill at 11.30am followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery

Funeral Mass for Paddy can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/ .

Family flowers only or donations in-lieu to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

