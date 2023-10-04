Patrick (Paddy) Prendergast, Carrick on Suir and The Nire

Connolly Park, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of the Nire, Co Waterford.

Predeceased by his loving wife Ann, brothers Liam, Mickie and Sean.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Barry, Vicky, Denise and Tommy, brother Tom, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Fionn, Rachel, Odhran and Áine, sons-in-law Eamonn and Peter, daughters-in-law Teresa and Monica, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

May Paddy rest in peace.

Paddy will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 in St Molleran’s Church, Carrick Beg followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick on Suir.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.