Patrick (Paddy) O’Gorman, Thurles & Co. Kilkenny

Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles and formerly Gortfree, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny.

Peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by his parents John and Madge, brother Andy, sisters Mary, Rita and Betty, brothers in law Pat, Johnny and Eddie, sister in law Helen.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay (née Hayes), daughter Margaret, sons Patrick, Kieran and Mark, grandchildren Ella, Holly and Jack, daughters in law Sara, Theresa and Donna, Margaret’s partner Conor, brothers James, John and Christy, sister Anna, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence, for family and close friends, on Sunday 4th July, from 2pm to 6pm.

Leaving his residence on Monday, 5th July, at 10.30am, to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey.

The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Please follow Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing face masks and no handshaking.

