Patrick (Paddy) O’Connor, Leitrim & Moneygall

Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly Moneygall Co. Tipperary.

Sunday 4th June 2023, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

(Rtd. Garda Síochana)

Predeceased by his parents Tim & Sadie O’Connor and his beloved son Brian.He will be sadly missed by his wife Marie, his sons Tadgh & Kevin and his daughter Carol, his brother Tim, sisters Noreen & Bríd, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law Aoife, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, his adored grandchildren Líle, Sibéal, Éanna & Rían, Aunt Mernie, extended family, former Garda colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) this Tuesday evening (6th June) from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on-line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

House Private Please