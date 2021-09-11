Patrick (Paddy) O’ Brien, Mullinahone

Briarsfield, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Peacefully at his residence September 10th 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons; Liam and James, sister; Mary, daughters-in-law; Catriona and Margo, grandchildren; Colin, Patrick, James and Daniel, sister-in-law; Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

For those unable to attend you may view the Requiem Mass on Monday 13th September by livestream at the following link https://www.irishlivestream.com/13092021pod.

Requiem Mass on Monday September 13th in St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in Kilvemnon Cemetery, Kilvemnon, Mullinahone.

House strictly private please.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Requiem Mass is private to family and friends only.

Please adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions at all times throughout the funeral – social distancing, wearing of face mask, sanitizing, verbal condolences and no handshaking – thank you.

The O’ Brien family are very grateful for your support and sympathy at this extremely sad and difficult time.

