Patrick (Paddy) Mulroy, Clonmel

“Comeragh Lodge”, Scrouthea West, Clonmel

Paddy passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning.

Pre-deceased by his brothers John, Michael & Peter, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Mary and Shirley, sons Gavin and Billy, brother Maurice, sisters Mary and Teresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 2.00pm to 4.00pm for family.

Removal on Saturday (Christmas Eve) to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.