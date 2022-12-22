Patrick (Paddy) Mulroy, Clonmel

“Comeragh Lodge”, Scrouthea West, Clonmel
Paddy passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning.
Pre-deceased by his brothers John, Michael & Peter, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Mary and Shirley, sons Gavin and Billy, brother Maurice, sisters Mary and Teresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 2.00pm to 4.00pm for family.
Removal on Saturday (Christmas Eve) to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.
Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.
Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.
Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis
Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.