Patrick (Paddy) McGrath, Moycarkey

Moycarkey, Thurles.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his brothers Fr John and James, sister Biddy Ann (Kelly), Deeply regretted by his sisters Kitty (Campion, Woodsgift) and Mary (Ryan, Clogher), sister in law Catherine, nieces, Hannah (Crosse), Margaret-Mary, Edwina and Antonia, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Paddy’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey on Monday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

Family flowers only.

House Strictly Private Please.

