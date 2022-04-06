Patrick (Paddy) McCormack, Glengoole

Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents James and Mary-Teresa, brother Seamus and sister Marion.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Irene, daughters Karen, Paula, Irené, Marie-Therese and Christine, sons P.J. and Francis, his adoring 11 grandchildren, sons-in-law Rodrigo, Michael, Gary and Martin, daughter-in-law Olivia, brothers Eamonn, Noel, Michael and Liam, sister Sr. Catherine, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of Ss. Patrick and Oliver, Glengoole, on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in Fenor Hill Cemetery, Urlingford.

House private on Friday morning.

The McCormack family asks that those attending wear face masks and no handshaking.