Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mansfield, Carrick-on-Suir

Late of Mothel Clonea Carrick-on-Suir Co. Waterford.

Died 18th November 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving family, Daughter’s Alice, Helena, Breda and Annmaire, Son’s Seamus, Pat, Pascal,Dermot and Paul. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Donations if desired to the Irish heart foundation thank you.

Reposing at Walshs funeral home Carrick on Suir on Sunday evening the 21st November 2021 from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Clonea Church on Monday the 22nd November 2021 for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Mothel Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from 3pm on the Clonea Rathgormack parish notes Facebook page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence