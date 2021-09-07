Patrick ( Paddy ) Liston Windsor Grove, Thurles and formerly Moyneard Moyne Thurles.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church Moyne on Thursday at 1 pm for Requiem mass followed by private cremation at the Island Co Cork.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence