Patrick (Paddy) Keogh, Clonmel and Callan

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and Kilbride, Callan. Co. Kilkenny.

Died 1st December, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Brenda, daughters Ann, Helen and Patricia , son Eddie, sons-in-law Johnny, Willie and Niall, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, grandchildren Melissa, Daniel, Keri, Michael, and Leanne , great grandson Tommy, sisters Chris, May and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence Friday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Patrick’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s church on Saturday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning.

