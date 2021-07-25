Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy, Clonmel

Gortmore Cottage, Cahir Road, Clonmel.

Died on the 23rd July 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family (predeceased by his brothers Joe and Freddie and sister Terry).

Sadly missed by his sons Alan, PJ and David and partner Tess, sisters Mairead, Patricia and Eileen, brothers Frank and Noel, daughters in law Claire, Lesley and Juanita, grandchildren Eoin, Darragh, Ava, Lucy and Ellen, his great- granddaughter Saoirse, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Paddy’s Funeral Cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday morning 27th July for St. Mary’s church Irishtown.

Requiem mass at 12 noon which can be view on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

