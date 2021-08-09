Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Templemore

Richmond, Templemore

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (Née Wilson), daughters Clodagh Fogarty & Trish Doherty, sons-in-law Padraig & Phil, adored grandchildren Kellie, Cian, Adam & Sarah, brother Jack, sister Nor, brother-in-law Roger, sisters-in-law Eileen, Chris & Bridie, cousin Mary Stapleton, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM. Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Wednesday at 12 Noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolences for Paddy’s Family may be left on www.EJGrey.com

Paddy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice.

