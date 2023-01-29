Patrick (Paddy) Joseph Walsh, Laois

Lacka, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossary, Co Laois.

Died 28th January in the loving care of his son Gearoid, following an illness bravely borne.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home Roscrea E53 RX08 on Tuesday 31st January from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from Doyle’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore for requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to Cancer Research.

House private please.