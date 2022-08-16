Patrick (Paddy) Hough, Lorrha, Bristol and Kilrush

Originally of Lorrha, Tipperary; Bristol, England and most recently Doonbeg Road, Kilrush, Co Clare and Kilrush Nursing Home.

Paddy will be greatly missed by his loving wife Peggy (Margaret), sons Dermot and Mark, daughters in law Shelley and Sinead, grandchildren, Caitlin, Liam, Oisin and Aoibhinn, sisters and brothers, relatives and friends.

May Paddy’s soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Senan’s Church, Kilrush on Wednesday from 6 o’clock with prayers at 7.30.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Kilmurry McMahon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kilrush Parish Webcam.

Strictly no hand shaking, please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

House private please.