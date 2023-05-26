Patrick (Paddy) Hough, Limerick and Borrisokane

Fortaleza, Castletroy, Limerick and formerly of Borrisokane.

Paddy died peacefully and in the same gentle way he lived his life, at his residence on 25th May, surrounded by his loving family.

Very deeply missed by his adoring wife Miriam, sons Richard and Ivan, daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Leah, Ivan Óg, Aoibh, Dara and Aaron, brothers in law Derek CSsR and Arthur, sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday from 4pm to 5:30pm.

Paddy will then repose at home, family and friends are welcome.

Funeral will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Funeral Mass URL: https://www.stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Messages of condolence can be conveyed by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.