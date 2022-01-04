Patrick (Paddy Flags) Connolly, Skeheenarinky

Cave Road, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Reception into The Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in Burncourt Cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines on current HSE guidelines, on mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing if attending funeral service.

Please use “Condolence section” below to leave a personal message. The family would like to Thank You for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

Funeral mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyporeen

