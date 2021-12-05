Patrick (Paddy) Doran, Thurles

Garranroe and formerly Galbertstown, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his adored wife Mary, brothers John and Jim, sister Mary.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Seamus, David and Laurence, granddaughter Saoirse, daughter in law Catherine, David’s partner Julie, sister Josie, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Larry and John, sisters in law Ann (Doran), Alice (Murphy) and Ann (Dunphy), the Flanagan’s of St Mary’s Galbertstown, cousins, great neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at his Residence in Garranroe, Thurles (E41 EA 25) on Monday 6th December from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 7th December at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The mass will be live streamed here: www.thurlesparish.ie.

