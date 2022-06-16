Patrick ( Paddy) Doherty, Thurles

Naomh Bríd, Ard Na Croise, Thurles.

In his 96th year.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his daughter Rosie, brothers Billy, Larry and Jack, sisters Kitty and Peggy.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife of 70 years Nora, daughters Mary, Jean, Anne-Marie, Catherine and Nora, sons Larry, Fr Con, Pat, Ger, Ken and nephew Sean, 29 grandchildren. 20 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Martin, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, carers, former colleagues in the County Library and Order of Malta (Thurles founder member), neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 17th June, from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Milford Care Facility.

House Private Please