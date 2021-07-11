Patrick (Paddy) Croke, Fethard

St Patrick’s Place, Fethard.

Died on July 10th 2021, pre-deceased by his first wife Dorothy, deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, his sons and daughters Marie, Martina, Dorothy, Thomas, Máiread and Patrick, sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines, a private family Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday July 12th at 11am.

This may be watched online at parishchurch.net. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Alzheimers.ie

