Patrick (Paddy) Connolly, Owning

Late of Graigue, Owning, Carrick on Suir, Co. Kilkenny.

Died 7th March 2024, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy and sons James, Richard and Patrick, sisters Kathleen and Nellie, grandchildren Ronan, Harry, Niell, Ben, David, Cillian, Ryan and Alife, daughters-in-law Sinead, Sinead and Ashling, relatives and friends.

May Paddy rest in peace.

Paddy will be reposing at his son James house, Tybroughney, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny E32RY79 on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Paddy will be arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Sunday for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12.30pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.