Patrick “Paddy” Cleary, Borrisokane

Coorevan, Borrisokane.

9th of June 2024 peacefully in the wonderful care of staff in Nenagh Hospital in his 93rd year.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, his brother Tommy, his sister MB and his grandson Baby James.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Marie (Hough) and Elaine (Daly) his sons William and John, sister Madge (New York), daughter in law Marcella, sons in law Paul and Hugh, grandchildren Brian, Ellie, Hughie and Jessica, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, cousins relatives, friends and great neighbours

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing on Wednesday evening at his son William’s residence (Coorevan, Borrisokane, E45 N220) from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 10:45 for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to The Friends Of Nenagh Hospital.

House private on Thursday morning please.