Patrick (Paddy) Cashin,Clonmel

College Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Paddy passed away peacefully (in his 90th year) in the care of the staff of The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel in the early hours of Monday morning.

Pre-deceased by his wife Alice, he will be sadly missed by his son Marc, daughters Anne (Conroy) and Helen (Bennett), grandchildren Daryll, Shane, Janet, Conal, Jack, Luke, Sam and Scott, great-grandchildren Caleb and Benjamin, sons-in-law Michael (Conroy) and Michael (Bennett), daughter-in-law Gráinne, grand-daughter-in-law Tara, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. He will also be fondly remembered by his former colleagues in Tipperary County Council and The Nationalist Newspaper, Clonmel.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), Dublin at the following link https://cry.ie/index.php/donate/

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.