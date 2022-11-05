Patrick (Paddy) Buston, Clonmel & Bandon, Co. Cork

Ard Gaoithe Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Bandon, Co Cork.

Paddy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday night.

Pre-deceased by his sister Peggy (Moore) he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Claire, daughters Helen and Ruth, son Pat, granddaughter Sarah, great-grandson Tadgh, brother Teddy, sisters-in-law Phil and Irene, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the YouTube link.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.