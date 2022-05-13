Patrick (Paddy) Ahearne, Clonmel

Poulakerry, Kilsheelan, Clonmel Co. Tipperary.

12th May 2022 peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his grandson Nathan.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Jacinta, Shirley and Breda, son Seamus and nephew Benny, and his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his daughter’s residence 10 Slievenamon View, Kilsheelan (E91AX53) from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday.

Paddy’s funeral cortage will leave Slievenamon view at 11am on Sunday morning for St. Mary’s Church Gambonsfield for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.