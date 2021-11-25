Patrick O’Shea, Clonmel

Western Road, Clonmel.

23rd November 2021, unexpectedly in the Loving care of Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mai, sons Mark and Pat, daughters Julie and Colette, grandchildren Sreya, Keisha, Kacie, Kody and Kim, daughters-in-law Nundini and Gillian, sons-in-law Benndi and John, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Sunday at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

