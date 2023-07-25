Patrick O’Halloran, Bouladuff

The Forge Cottage, 4 Clohessy Place, Inch, Bouladuff, Thurles.

Pre-deceased by his brother Johnny and recently by his sister Mary and brother Rodge.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hannah and their family Joanne, Thomas, Breda and Patricia, sons in law Michael, Luigi, and Kevin, daughter in law Nikola, grandchildren Michelle, Leanne and Annie-Rose, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch.

Funeral mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by private cremation in Shannon.

The Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/

House private please.