Patrick O’Dwyer, Boherlahan

Thurlesbeg, Boherlahan

November 11th 2021. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Josephine (nee Kennedy, Cronovone, Borrisoleigh) and his parents Willie Joe and Bridie O’Dwyer, Thurlesbeg.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee Gleeson, Tiermoyle, Latteragh), sons Fergus and Kevin, daughter Brenda (Shanahan), daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law James & John, grandchildren Paddy, Ellen and Mira, brothers Dinny, Martin, Johnny, Gerry and Joey, sisters Una, Breda (Lonergan), Mary (O’Shea), Rosemary (Greene), Carmel (Kennedy) and Teresa (Purcell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on both Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Monday morning in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30 and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association www.imnda.ie

