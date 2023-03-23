Patrick (Musha) Maher, Clonmel and Kilkenny

Clarke Villas, Clonmel & late of Dublin Road, Kilkenny.

Died 22nd of March 2023, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital.

Predeceased by his daughters Helen and Patricia, son Tommy, grandson Anthony and son-in-law Martin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Ann-Marie, sons Paul and Gerard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Josie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Patrick’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 11.50am on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12noon, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery.