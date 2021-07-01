Patrick McKeogh, Ballina

Inchadrinagh Ballina.

Following a farm accident.

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, father Martin, mother Margaret, brother Adam, sister Lauren & brother Wayne and sister Melissa. His cherished Nana’s Nora & Mary. Aunts, uncles cousins neighbours and his many great friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for neighbours and friends will take place at his home in Inchadrinagh (V94 Y1EW) this Friday from 6 o’clock.

His remains will leave his home on Saturday at 10.45 to St. Lua’s Church, Ballina for Requiem Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Templekelly Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended the service but cannot may view the livestream on https://churchcamlive.com/ballina-boher-parish/

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

