Patrick Maher, Nenagh & Clonakenny

Patrick Maher

William Street, Nenagh and formerly of Clonakenny, Roscrea. Peacefully following a long Illness.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Marian, parents Peg and Jerry, sister Christine and brother John. He will be sadly missed by his loving family Gerard, Donal, Theresa and Padraig. Brother Gerard, Sisters Marie, Margaret, Sadie and Carmel, His adored grandchildren Sarah, Aidan, Olivia, Aoife, Caragh, Liam, Sean, Amy, Leah and Finn. Daughters in law Mohinda, Mary & Stephanie. Son in law Jerome. Brothers in law, sisters in law, Nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5-6.30pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking.

His remains will Leave his home in William Street this Friday at 12.30pm, onwards to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines.

The livestream of his mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Condolences can be left in the section below.

Donations in lieu of flowers to milfordcarecentre.ie

House private for family only.

