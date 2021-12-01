Patrick (Judge) Moloney, Thurles

Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Died peacefully on November 30th, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his sister Anna, brothers and sisters. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Peggy, daughters Frances and Jackie, sons Paudie and Andy, grandchildren Niamh, Emer, Pairic, Joseph, Stephen, Patrick, Daniel, Alex, Enya and Roxanne, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Seamus and Pat, daughters-in-law Deirdre, sisters Kathleen and Angela, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-aw Martin and Dicko, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. For those who cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online at http://www.thurlesparish.ie.

House private please.

