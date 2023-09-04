Patrick Joseph (Pat) Hanly (Jnr) UK and Killenaule

Richard’s Castle, Ludlow, UK and formerly of Knockilterra, Killenaule.

Patrick passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023, aged 52 years.

Predeceased by his grandparents, brother David and brother-in-law Sean.

Sadly missed by his heart broken wife Alison, son Liam and daughter Niamh, his devoted parents Pat and Patsy, heartbroken brother Andrew and sisters Nichola, Denise and Cynthia, his father-in-law Les, mother-in-law Valerie, his brothers-in-law Gavin and Howard, sisters-in-law Emma and Kate, nephews Shane, Conor, Jack, Harry and Tadhg, his nieces Ciara and Una, also by his extended family, friends, relatives and neighbours.

Patrick’s grace and warmth touched the lives of all who knew him. Patrick was a hardworking, genuine, honest, caring perfect gentleman. Selfless and loving to all who knew him. His legacy of love, laughter and kindness will be carried on through the many special memories and the hearts he touched. His beautiful and kind heart will be sadly missed but never ever forgotten.

Patrick’s funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Richards Castle, Ludlow SY8 4EG on Thursday, 7th September, at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Bartholomew’s Churchyard. All welcome.

A Funeral Mass has also been arranged in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Saturday, 16th September, at 11:30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Air Ambulance and Injured Jockeys Fund.

House private on morning of funeral please.

May he Rest in Peace.