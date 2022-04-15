Patrick Joseph Murphy. Ardcroney and Mayo

Lahorna, Ardcroney, Nenagh & late of Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Peacefully in his 96th year at home surrounded by his family on 13/4/2022.

Predeceased by his beloved son Pat (Jnr).

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen & his cherished family Marie, Neil, Kieran, Philomena & John. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 to 5 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Please wear a face covering and no handshaking.

House private please.