Patrick (Jimmy) Moore, Thurles

Cloghane, Holycross, Thurles.

In his 91st year.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Predeceased by his wife Bridget, brothers Kevin and Raymond, sister Eileen (Sweeney).

Deeply regretted by his devoted family, daughters Eileen (Shanahan, Galbertstown) and Breda, sons Tom and John, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law Billy, daughter-in-law Sandra, sisters Maureen (Nally) and Kathleen (Lohan), brothers Edward and Sean, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 13th March, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 14th March, at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.