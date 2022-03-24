Patrick James (PJ) Moroney, Killaloe

Newtown, Killaloe, Co. Clare

Died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on March 23rd.

Pre-deceased by his wife Phil. Sadly missed by his sons Jim and Paddy, sister Anne (Rennison), brothers John, Mike and Anthony (Kelleher), daughters-in-law Majella and Mary, grandchildren Laura, Paul, Evanna, Connor, John and Rachel, sister-in-law Vera, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May Patrick James’ Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe on Friday from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Reilig Lua, Killaloe.