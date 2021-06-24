Patrick J (Paddy) Barr, Thurles

Patrick J. (Paddy) Barr

Castle Park, Thurles. Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, Thurles.

Beloved and loving husband of the late Eileen (née O’Brien), Paddy will be sadly missed by his daughters Carmel (Dennehy), Mary (Vaughan), Teresa (McKeown) and Ciara (Durack), sons Joe, Tom and Pádraig, cherished grandchildren Louisa, Brian, Gerada, Anita, Joseph, James, Sinéad, Caroline, Ruth, David, Ian, Niamh, Aoife, Niall, Brian, Shauna, Aisling and Sarah, 12 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Joe, Johnny, Joe and Jerome, daughters-in-law Fiona and Susan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Mary (Gilmore, Wellington, New Zealand), Sister Finbarr (Convent of Mercy, Waterford) and Anna (Nan) (Jeffrey, Ahanesk), daughter-in-law Maretta and baby grandson Francis.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines.

The family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this sad time.

Paddy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.thurlesparish.ie at 11am on Saturday 26th June 2021.

