Patrick Hynes, Nenagh

Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 11th Feb 2024.

Predeceased by beloved brothers & sisters.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhan (Joan) and cherished family Máire, Eamon, Colm and Fergal. Grandchildren Oisín, Fiachra, Clíodhna, Róisín, Aishling, Eoghan, Aoife, Rachel, Cian and Mikey. His brother Michael, son in law Jimmy, daughters in law Josephine, Pamela and Denise. Sister in law Sr. Mary Monica. Nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.