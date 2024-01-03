Patrick Hearne, Limerick

Whitethorn, Killeenagarriff, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick.

Age 9.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness which he bravely fought.

Predeceased by his grandfather Tom Hearne.

Patrick will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Eoghan & Irene and his brothers Tom & Eoghan. His grandparents Patrick and Catherine Timmons and Catherine Hearne & her partner Ronnie. Aunts, uncles, his friends from Milford National School, cousins and relatives.

May Patrick Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Killeenagarriff (V94 V8P2) this Thursday from 3 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Mass of the Angels will take place at Our Lady Help of Christian’s, Milford, Grange, Castletroy, Limerick (V94 DK44) on Friday at 11.30 followed by burial in Killeenagarriff Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Gavin Glynn Foundation.