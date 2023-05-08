Patrick Gooney, Ballytarsna

Hillview, Ballytarsna, Horse & Jockey.

Patrick, predeceased by his parents Tommy and Nora, wife Margaret, brothers and sisters Josie, Helen, Mick, Kay, Brid and Joe.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Denise, Marie, Edel and Maggie, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers Jack, Frank, Bill and Ollie, sisters Mary and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Patrick’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock for Funeral Mass at 11.30pm.

Burial after Mass in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.