Patrick Enright, Templemore

Whitefield, Templemore.

Ex Garda sergeant.

On 30th April 2023 unexpectedly – predeceased by his wife Gobnait, brother Seán and son-in-law Jim.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Tríona and Aisling, son in law Ciaran, grandchildren Saoirse Caoimhe Cian Catherine + Michael, nieces and nephews, sisters in law, brother in law, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Greys funeral home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm.

Removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church Templemore.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon.

Internment in St Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.