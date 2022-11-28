Patrick Coen Junior Puckane

Johnstown, Puckane, Nenagh

Patrick , November 26th 2022. Forever loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Paddy and Marie (Ryan), brother David, sisters Karen and Deirdre, his partner Shelly, brother-in-law Liam Karol Flannery, David’s partner Michelle, his godson and nephew Matthew, niece Maeve, nephew Éanna, aunt Patricia and Donal, uncles Jim and Siobhán, Noel and Marie, Kieran and Réiltín, Timothy and David, extended family, many friends and neighbours.

Reposing on Wednesday, at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday, to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.