Patrick Brian Kenny, Enniscorthy and Faugheen

Retired An Garda Síochána

Moyhill, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and late of Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir.

Brian died suddenly at his home on the 22nd of August 2022.

Beloved husband and devoted carer of Helen, deeply loved father of his heartbroken children Mairead, Pádraig, Mary, Frances and the late Eileen and Niamh. Adoring and adored grandfather of Brian, Rachel and Peter. Cherished brother of Eileen, Brigid, Siobhán, Deirdre, Nuala and the late Maura, Séamus and Peter.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home at Moyhill, Bellefield, Enniscorthy on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.

The funeral cortège will depart the family home at 11.30am on Thursday arriving at St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Brian’s mass will be livestreamed on https://www.staidanscathedral.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Burial afterwards in Faugheen cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir, arriving at 2.30pm approx.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.