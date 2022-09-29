Patricia Walsh, Nenagh & Dublin

Tyone, Nenagh, Blackrock, Dublin & ex Enterprise Ireland.

September 29th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Maura & Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Catherine & Helen (Slattery), brothers Michael & Tom, sisters in law Maeve & Sheila, brother in law Martin, nephews Michael & Patrick, nieces Tanya, Linda, Orla, Eimear, & Mary. Carers Jelina & Arra, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh eircode (E45XO94) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving to St.Mary of the Rosary Church on Monday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Nenagh Day Care Centre.

Patricia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie